National Maritime Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance

National Maritime Day is celebrated on 5 April in India. The first event of the National Maritime Day or the inaugural ceremony was celebrated in 1964 with an aim to increase awareness about the economy and global trade. The main agenda behind the celebration is symbolizing the necessity of protection, safeguard, and Defence our maritime zone.

Maritime is one of the efficient, secure, and ecologically method of moving goods from one side of the world to the other. It is a day of thanking the people who spend months at the sea contributing to the majority of India’s trade and commerce activities on a worldwide scale. It is important to maintain a secure navigational channel and routes for the nation's trade and overall growth.

Let's know the theme, history, significance of the National Maritime Day 2023.