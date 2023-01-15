Happy Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for Your Loved Ones
Magh Bihu is one of the first festivals to be celebrated in India in 2023. The festival is known by different names in the country such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, Makar Sakranti in Northern parts of India, and Magh Bihu in North-east part of India.
Magh Bihu is observed annually and marks the end of the winter solstice and harvest season, and beginning of the longer days in India. This year Magh Bihu falls on Sunday, 15 January 2023.
People celebrate the Magh Bihu festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur, and wish their friends and family.
Here's the list of Magh Bihu wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages that you can share with your loved ones.
May this year be filled with lots of happiness and prosperity for you. Happy Magh Bihu 2023.
I hope that the colours of success and love fill your future with joy and happiness, just like they do during the lively Bihu celebration. Happy Magh Bihu 2023.
I wish you success in achieving all of your goals as the festival's sunshine fills your heart with hope. Happy Bihu!!!!
Let Bihu be your strength for whatever you have to face this year. Let it be a day to celebrate all the successes and health. Happy Magh Bihu 2023!!!
I hope the Bihu celebration brings you love and happiness. Please accept my sincere greetings and good wishes. Happy Bihu 2023.
On this blessed day of Magh Bihu, may God bestow his most exalted blessings onto you and your family. Happy Magh Bihu 2023.
Don't measure your day by the fruit of your labour, but rather by the seeds you planted. Happy Magh Bihu to you and your loved ones!!!
An auspicious day to begin again is Bihu. I hope you are successful in everything you do. Happy Bihu to you everyone!!!
I ask God to grant you excellent fortune this year so that you can treasure joyful times spent with your loved ones. Stay secure and content. Have a fantastic Magh Bihu 2023!!
I'm sending you my warmest regards on this Bihu! Let's offer our prayers for abundance and success. Happy Magh Bihu 2023!!
Bihu is a symbol of success and fresh starts. So let's begin new projects and succeed in all that we set out to do. Greetings for a joyous Bihu!!!
