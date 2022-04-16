Heartwarming Quotes by Charlie Chaplin on His Birth Anniversary

Charlie Chaplin's birth anniversary is on 16 April.
Sir Charles Spencer 'Charlie' Chaplin was a celebrated English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer. He became popular during the era of silent films.
Charlie Chaplin redefined cinema in his own way during his era. He is as relevant today as he was a century ago.
Charlie Chaplin also received three Oscars, two of which were honorary awards. He received an award for writing, directing, acting, and producing ‘The Circus’.
As we are nearing the birth anniversary of Charlie Chaplin, we should all remember him and celebrate his works.
Sir Charles Spencer 'Charlie' Chaplin was famous for having a happy soul and a genius brain.
Charlie Chaplin's birthday is on Saturday, 16 April 2022 and here are some famous quotes by the comic genius that everyone should know:
"You'll find that life is still worthwhile if you just smile."– Charlie Chaplin
"I don't believe that the public knows what it wants; this is the conclusion that I have drawn from my career." – Charlie Chaplin
"To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!" – Charlie Chaplin
"A tramp, a gentleman, a poet, a dreamer, a lonely fellow, always hopeful of romance and adventure." – Charlie Chaplin
"What do you want a meaning for? Life is a desire, not a meaning." – Charlie Chaplin
"Laughter is the tonic, the relief, the surcease for pain." – Charlie Chaplin
"Think about yourself at least once in your life otherwise you may miss the best comedy in this world." – Charlie Chaplin
"We think too much and feel too little." - Charlie Chaplin
"Failure is unimportant. It takes courage to make a fool of yourself." - Charlie Chaplin
"Words are cheap. The biggest thing you can say is 'elephant'." – Charlie Chaplin
"I suppose that's one of the ironies of life doing the wrong thing at the right moment." – Charlie Chaplin
