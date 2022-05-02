Leonardo da Vinci Death Anniversary: 20 Famous Quotes

Leonardo da Vinci Quotes
Leonardo da Vinci is one of the most highly regarded artists around the world. Born on 15 April 1452, in Italy, Da Vinci is known for his artworks, like 'The Last Supper', and 'Mona Lisa'.
He was not just a painter, but also a craftsman, sculptor, architect, and engineer. His work inspired generations and is celebrated around the world.
On his death anniversary, here are some quotes by one of the world's most celebrated artists.
“Study without desire spoils the memory, and it retains nothing that it takes in.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“The greatest deception men suffer is from their own opinions.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“One can have no smaller or greater mastery than mastery of oneself.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“As a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so life well used brings happy death.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“Learning never exhausts the mind.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“The knowledge of all things is possible.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“There are three classes of people: those who see. Those who see when they are shown. Those who do not see.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“I have been impressed with the urgency of doing. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Being willing is not enough; we must do.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“It is easier to resist at the beginning than at the end.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“The deeper the feeling, the greater the pain.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“I thought I was learning to live; I was only learning to die.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“A painter should begin every canvas with a wash of black, because all things in nature are dark except where exposed by the light.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“I love those who can smile in trouble...” – Leonardo da Vinci
“Art is never finished, only abandoned.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“The artist sees what others only catch a glimpse of.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“Life without love, is no life at all.” – Leonardo da Vinci
“Time stays long enough for those who use it.” – Leonardo da Vinci
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)