Leonardo da Vinci Death Anniversary: 20 Famous Quotes

“Study without desire spoils the memory, and it retains nothing that it takes in.” – Leonardo da Vinci

“It had long since come to my attention that people of accomplishment rarely sat back and let things happen to them. They went out and happened to things.” – Leonardo da Vinci

“Painting is poetry that is seen rather than felt, and poetry is painting that is felt rather than seen.” – Leonardo da Vinci

“The greatest deception men suffer is from their own opinions.” – Leonardo da Vinci

“Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence.” – Leonardo da Vinci

“One can have no smaller or greater mastery than mastery of oneself.” – Leonardo da Vinci

“As a well-spent day brings happy sleep, so life well used brings happy death.” – Leonardo da Vinci