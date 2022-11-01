All Saints' Day 2022: Date, History, Significance and Why Do People Celebrate It

All Saint's Day: Date, History. Significance, and why to celebrate?
(Photo: iStock)
All Saint's Day is celebrated every year on 1 November, just after Halloween. It is also referred to as 'Hallowmas' 'Feast of All Saints', and 'All Hallows’ Day'. Christians observe All Saints Day Holiday and offer special prayers in Church to commemorate and honour the dead people who have been beatified and are now in heaven.
Christians celebrate many feasts throughout the year to pay tribute to saints. But All Saints' Day is specifically observed to recognize the departed souls of saints that have reached heaven.
Although, the festival of All Saints' Day is celebrated across the world, it is majorly observed in Mexico. The Mexican people celebrate All Saints' Day as 'Día de los Muertos'.
Let's read about the history and significance of All Saints Day.
The exact history of All Saints' Day is still unclear. However, according to some theories, Pope Boniface IV reportedly established All Saints’ Day. Earlier, the All Saints Day holiday was observed in mid-May but Pope Gregory III changed the date to November.
Now, every year, All Saints Day is celebrated on 1 November, on the first Sunday after Pentecost. The significance of All Saints Day is to remember the dead people (known or unknown) and honour them.
According to Celtic culture, November is the darkest time of the year because it is accompanied by drastic weather changes, agricultural and farming changes, and life seems to be dead and there is darkness everywhere.
This is in comparison to spring, when there is full bloom every year, birds are chirping, animals wake up from their slumber and life seems to be reborn everywhere. Since November is dark and there is apparently no life, Celts chose this month to remember the dead and celebrate All Saints' Day.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)