World Vegan Day Theme 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Wishes, and Images for WhatsApp

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on 1 November to encourage and motivate people to avoid the utilisation of animal-based products and the killing of animals for selfish motives. The main aim behind observing World Vegan Day is to prevent the exploitation of animals.

The history of World Vegan Day dates back to 1 November 1994 when 'The Vegan Society' was established to promote veganism and a vegan diet. The significance of World Vegan Day is to help individuals become vegan and stay vegan, promoting and protecting the rights of vegans, collaborating with policymakers on topics like climate change, sustainable agriculture, and increasing the availability of vegan food in public institutions, and more.

