World Stroke Day 2022: Date, theme, quotes, and slogans to raise awareness among people.
World Stroke Day is celebrated annually on 29 October to create awareness among people about the serious effects of strokes as well as what measures can be taken to minimise the burden of this life-threatening condition. The day is being observed on a global level to support the survivors and their caregivers in fighting the battle against this lethal condition.
What is a stroke? Many people think that a stroke is a condition related to the heart. However, they must know that is a condition that affects the brain and its normal functioning too. A stroke occurs when oxygenated blood that flows to certain parts of the brain is blocked due to which the brain cells die immediately, leading to many signs and symptoms like paralysis in some parts of the body, especially face, leg, and arm, mental confusion, difficulty in speaking, headaches, difficulty in walking, and many more.
The World Stroke Organization (WSO) established the World Stroke Day with an aim to to create global awareness about this lethal condition so that people seek medical attention as soon as they face any signs or symptoms. The day also aims to adopt measures to prevent the increasing burden of strokes and make the treatment accessible to everyone in need.
The World Stroke Day 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 29 October. Every year, the day is observed under a specific theme. This year the theme of World Stroke Day 2022 is "Raising Awareness of the Signs of Stroke and the Need for Timely Access To Quality Stroke Treatment."
As discussed above, strokes are serious and can be fatal if not treated immediately. It is important that people should be educated about the warning signs and symptoms of strokes so that they can seek immediate medical attention. On World Stroke Day 2022, several national, international, and regional events will be organised to create awareness and discuss opportunities to reduce the burden of strokes throughout the world. Let's read some quotes and slogans on World Stroke Day 2022 that you can share with family, friends, and others to do your part in eradicating this life-threatening condition that takes many lives ever year.
The secret of your success is found in your daily routine. [John Maxwell]
Start thinking wellness, not illness. [Kate Allatt, Stroke Survivor]
“Do what you have to do until you can do what you want to do.” [Oprah Winfrey]
“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in getting up every time we fall.” [Confucius]
“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” [Dr. Martin Luther King]
“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying when there seemed to be no hope at all.” [Dale Carnegie]
“If you’re going through hell, keep on going.” [Winston Churchill]
“Don’t let the fear of the time it will take to accomplish something stand in the way of your doing it. The time will pass anyway; we might as well put that passing time to the best possible use.” [Earl Nightingale]
“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily.” [Zig Ziglar]
I went into hospital with left-side weakness and speech problems and was diagnosed with a stroke. And then I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. [Kadeena Cox]
There are only four important things that will help a person to overcome the effects of a stroke and they are – courage, faith, hope, and strength.
Let us fight against the strokes by creating awareness and spreading the knowledge. Let's defeat this silent killer and live a healthy life.
On the occasion of World Stroke Day, I pay my deep regards to all the survivors and caregivers who have fought a tough battle and are an inspiration for other patients. Let's give hope and defeat eradicate this condition.
Before you croak, prevent the stroke. Stay away from me, I’m a stroke survivor. Don’t “stroke” your “luck”… Get checked out before it’s too late! [healthslogans.com]
I’m a stroke warrior. Ghosts and Goblins don’t scare me, I survived a stroke. Stroke strikes fast, so should you. We don’t know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice. [healthslogans.com]
