9 Best Cooling Food Items To Try This Summer Season; Check the Complete List

Best cooling foods you should try this summer season to stay hydrated.
(Photo: iStock)
Cooling Foods for Summer: Summer is here and the weather is heating up! It’s important to find ways to stay cool and hydrated during the warm weather months. Eating correct food items is very important if you want to stay healthy and cool during the scorching heat.
These cooling foods can help you regulate your body temperature and make your summers less hot.
Coconut Water
Coconut water is one of the best ways to stay cool during the summer. It is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients and contains cooling qualities. Drinking coconut water regularly can help prevent cancer.
Citrus Fruits
All citrus fruits, including lemon, orange, pineapple, and muskmelon, are also great at helping the body stay cool. They are filled with fibres and have a high water content. Bromelain, an enzyme that helps lessen body inflammation, is also found in pineapple, making it an excellent choice for summer snacks.
Cucumbers
Cucumbers are another great way to beat the heat. They are high in fiber, which helps prevent constipation throughout the summer. The water content in cucumbers also helps cool the body down.
Watermelon
Watermelon is a must-have for summer. It contains 91.45% water and is rich in antioxidants. Summertime brings with it an abundance of leafy greens, and watermelon is a great way to cool down with them. Salads can be filled with watermelon, or you can also make a variety of smoothies with the fruit.
Onions
Onions have cooling properties and can help the body fight off acidity. They are also a good source of fibre. Combining onions with salt and lemon is a great way to add cooling to everyday meals.
Curd
Curd is a delicious and nutritious food that can help stay cool during the summer. It comes in a variety of forms, making it easy to find a satisfying meal.
Bananas
Bananas are a great source of fiber and roughage. They can also help reduce acidity. The best way to enjoy bananas during summer is to purchase overripe bananas.
Green Vegetables
Green leafy vegetables are also a good source of fiber and water content. Mint leaves, also known as Pudina, can be added to many dishes to help make them more refreshing.
Fish
Fish is a great way to stay cool during the summer. It is low in cholesterol and high in fiber. Light and healthy fish are the best choice, as they won't make you tired.So far, we've discussed different cooling foods that can help you beat the heat this summer. By following these tips, you can easily stay cool and hydrated during the warm weather months.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
