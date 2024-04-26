7 Best Places To Visit In India During Summer

best places to visit in summer
With the summer season in full swing, many people are planning their holidays for the month of May. If you're also up for a good time, this is the time to visit some of the best places in India.
From the northernmost part of the subcontinent to the beautiful hills and valleys of Kashmir, there are plenty of great destinations to choose from. Each offers its own unique beauty and natural wonders. If you're planning a trip to the subcontinent in May, you're sure to find some beautiful and relaxing places to visit. With its vast diversity of natural wonders, cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism sector, India offers something for everyone. Let's have a look at the best options to visit during summers.
If you're looking for a fun and relaxing time, the great option is to visit Ladakh. This stunning region is known for its rugged, white deserts and monasteries, as well as its crystal-clear lakes. May marks the peak of summer here, characterized by long, sunny days and pleasant temperatures. The temperature in Ladakh is usually 16°C highs during the day and 3°C by night, which may not be the warmest you find. However, the cool air and clear skies make for an ideal place to relax, rejuvenate, and experience the wonders of nature.
Himachal Pradesh, nestled in the lap of the majestic Himalayas, captivates visitors with its beautiful paradise of deciduous mountains, evergreen vegetation, hills, rivers, and lakes. Dotted with numerous hill stations like Shimla, Kullu, Manali, Kufri, Mcleod Ganj, Dalhousie, and Dharamsala, this state offers a diverse range of summer holiday spots. With an average summer range of 22-37°C, bright sunny days, and dry weather, Himachal Pradesh promises an enjoyable and relaxing vacation. f you're looking for a more active experience, there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, trekking, and camping.
Ooty, a beautiful hill station in the state of Tamil Nadu, offers a charming summer getaway. Surrounded by hillocks, tea gardens, and estates, the place exudes a fragrant atmosphere. The Ooty Lake serves as a central attraction for picnics, and the town experiences warm weather with an average temperature of 30°C maximum. Occasional light rain can be expected towards the end of May, rejuvenating the greenery around.
Andaman Nicobar, a group of islands in the Bay of Bengal, offers a tropical paradise for May vacations. Despite the peak summer season, the islands' pristine beaches, coral reefs, water sports, and resorts make it an attractive destination. The temperature hovers between 24-37°C, and while monsoons approach by late May, the early part of the month provides an excellent opportunity for beach retreats, swimming, diving, snorkeling, and relaxation.
Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim, captivates visitors with its stunning view of Mount Kanchenjunga, the highest peak in India and the world. Beyond its natural beauty, Gangtok offers a diverse culture, vibrant local markets, and mouth-watering cuisine. Buddhist monasteries like Rumtek Monastery and Enchey Monastery are popular attractions, along with scenic spots like Nathula Pass, Tsomgo Lake, Hanuman Tok, Ganesh Tok, Tashi Viewpoint, and Jhakri Falls. Outdoor enthusiasts can engage in activities such as white water rafting on the River Teesta.
Shillong is the capital city of Meghalaya, and it's a beautiful place to visit. It's known as the "Scotland of the East" due to its scenic beauty and waterfalls. The city also has a variety of cultures and tribes.
If you're planning a trip to Shillong, there are plenty of interesting sights to visit. Some of the most popular attractions include Shillong Peak, Umiam Lake, Elephant Falls, Don Bosco Museum, and Laitlum Canyons.
But before you return, make sure to check out the Double Decker Bridge. This bridge is a testament to the tribes, and it's an unforgettable journey. If you're in good health, you can take a walk through the bridge to witness an unforgettable journey.
Arunachal Pradesh, a state of dawn-lit skies and majestic mountains, offers a breathtaking holiday destination in Northeast India. Its hills, valleys, waterfalls, and lakes provide a captivating natural experience. With temperatures ranging from 20-35°C and long clear days, summer is an ideal time to explore Arunachal Pradesh's beauty.
