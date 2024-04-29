Five Best Places To Visit in Himachal Pradesh This Summer Season; Check Here

Shimla

One of the best places to visit in Himachal Pradesh during the summer is Shimla. The capital of the state, Shimla is known for its beautiful architecture, vibrant shops and eateries, and stunning natural surroundings. The famous Mall Road, lined with shops and eateries, is a major attraction in town.

Manali

Another popular tourist destination in Himachal Pradesh is Manali. The town is nestled amid majestic mountains and verdant valleys, and provides a haven for both thrill-seeking adventurers and nature aficionados. Manali's magnetic charm lies in its dual identity - an adrenaline-pumping hub for seekers of excitement and a serene haven for those who seek solace in nature's embrace.

Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj

Dharamshala and McLeod Ganj are also popular destinations in Himachal Pradesh. The two towns are home to the revered Dalai Lama, and their Tibetan cultural influence is evident in the architecture, natural beauty, and vibrant traditions of the area.