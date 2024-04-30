10 Healthy Foods Rich In Antioxidants

Foods high in Antioxidants
(Image: iStock)
Antioxidants are compounds that help delay or even prevent cell damage in the body. A wide variety of antioxidants occur in plant-based foods, such as blueberries, green leafy vegetables, cocoa, and beans. Antioxidants help to defend the body against oxidative stress from potentially harmful free radicals. When free radicals build up in a person’s blood, they create oxidative stress.
Oxidative stress increase the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, and many other chronic illnesses and health problems. Many healthful foods contain antioxidants. If a person consumes some or all of these foods regularly, they tend to increase their antioxidant levels, potentially helping them prevent the damage that doctors associate with oxidative stress. Let's have a look at the list of foods that are rich in antioxidants and can be a part of our daily diet.
1. Blueberries
Blueberries are rich in nutrients while also being low in calories and contain a large number of antioxidants. Because of their antioxidant content blueberries prove to show many beneficial effects as the antioxidants tend to have medicinal uses for neurological conditions, including those that related to aging.
2. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolates have high levels of nutrients and antioxidants. Dark chocolates are linked to a range of potential health benefits, which include lowering the risk of heart disease, reduced inflammation, less chances of high blood pressure and promotion of good cholesterol. They also help to reduce both upper and lower blood pressure measurements.
3. Strawberries
Strawberries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Strawberries owe their red color to anthocyanins, which have antioxidant powers. Taking anthocyanin supplements help to reduce the levels of LDL cholesterol in participants with high cholesterol.
4. Red cabbage
Red cabbage contains many nutrients, which include vitamins A, C, and K plus several antioxidants. Red cabbage, like strawberries contains anthocyanins. In addition to giving the vegetable its red color, this group of antioxidants helps promote heart health, prevent cancer, and reduce inflammation. Anthocyanins contained in red cabbage show following health benefit : anti-inflammatory, anticancer, diabetes maintenance and management, promote weight control and prevent heart disease.
5. Raspberries
Raspberries are an excellent source of many antioxidants. They contain manganese, vitamin C, and dietary fiber. The antioxidants present in raspberries help to destroy certain cancer cells.
6. Beans
Beans are an excellent source of protein and dietary fiber. Some beans, such as pinto beans, are also high in antioxidants. Pinto beans contain a plant flavonoid called kaempferol, which help to suppress cancer cell growth and reduce inflammation. Kaempferol is linked to the suppression of specific cancers, which include breast, kidney, lung and bladder. Beans have several potential health benefits, hence it is recommended to include them as part of the regular diet.
7. Purple or red grapes
Purple or red grape varieties contain vitamin C, selenium, and antioxidants. Two of the antioxidants that are found in grapes, are anthocyanin and proanthocyanin, which help to protect a person from heart disease or cancer.
8. Spinach
Spinach is a green, leafy vegetable which is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is low in calories, which makes it an excellent choice as an addition to salads. Zeaxanthin and lutein are the two antioxidants found in spinach that promote eye health. They help prevent damage from ultraviolet (UV) rays and other harmful light waves.
9. Beets
Beets are vegetables that contain antioxidants belonging to a class of pigments called betalains. Betalains help to prevent colon cancer and digestive issues. Beets are also a source of dietary fiber, iron, folate, and potassium. These substances help with suppressing inflammation. Betalains reduces free radicals and helps to prevent cancer.
10. Orange vegetables
The orange vegetables contain vitamin A and other nutrients. These vegetables contain large amounts of phytochemicals that help with heart disease and cancer prevention. Orange vegetables with high antioxidant levels include: sweet potatoes, carrots, acorn squash and butternut squash.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)