6 Natural Anti Aging Tips to Slow Down Skin Aging Process

1. Wear sunscreen regularly- You may not understand the importance of a good, chemical-free sunscreen. You can't forget to apply your sunscreen be it in monsoon, winter, or cloudy days. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one should wear sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30 and is labeled as broad-spectrum. It will ensure to protect your skin against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays that cause the aging effects. Also, don't forget to reapply it every two hours, even on your neck, hands, and exposed areas.

2. Avoid Tanning- Tanning is one of the biggest mistakes that younger women make. Yes, you heard it right, any sort of tanning- through natural sunlight or tanning beds- both are harmful and promote faster aging. The ultraviolet radiation makes the skin worse since they cause skin discoloration and damage to elastin and collagen.

3. Quit Smoking- Smoking is bad for you in every sense. When you smoke, the breakdown of collagen in your skin fastens and it also constricts blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients to your skin. Smokers are at a risk to wrinkle early.