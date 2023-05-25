Fungal Infection Prevention: Tips To Prevent & Control Fungal Infection

Fungal infections, also known as mycosis are diseases caused by a fungus (yeast or mold). Fungal infections are quite common and they can affect areas on your skin or nails, mouth, throat, lungs, urinary tract, and many other parts of your body. Generally, fungal infections on the skin and nails are common.

Fungal infections on or in your skin can appear red, swollen, or bumpy. They may appear like a rash or a lump under your skin. Fungal infections in nails can make them appear yellow, brown or white, thick, or cracked. Fungal infections in your mouth or throat can cause a white coating or patches. Fungal infections can be quite dangerous and of different types.

Below are a few tips to prevent fungal infections.