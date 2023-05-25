Fungal Infection Prevention: Tips To Prevent & Control Fungal Infection

Fungal infection prevention tips
(Image: iStock)
Fungal infections, also known as mycosis are diseases caused by a fungus (yeast or mold). Fungal infections are quite common and they can affect areas on your skin or nails, mouth, throat, lungs, urinary tract, and many other parts of your body. Generally, fungal infections on the skin and nails are common.
Fungal infections on or in your skin can appear red, swollen, or bumpy. They may appear like a rash or a lump under your skin. Fungal infections in nails can make them appear yellow, brown or white, thick, or cracked. Fungal infections in your mouth or throat can cause a white coating or patches. Fungal infections can be quite dangerous and of different types.
Below are a few tips to prevent fungal infections.
Make sure to shower every day, especially after getting dirty or sweaty. Dry the wet areas properly, don’t let your skin stay damp.
Avoid walking barefoot in public bathrooms, showers, or locker rooms.
Personal hygiene is most important and you should always wear clean, dry, cotton underwear.
It is important to take care of your teeth and mouth to prevent fungal infections in the throat or mouth.
Lenses can also be the cause of a fungal infection thus it's important that you clean your contact lenses as directed by your eye care provider.
It is best to keep your nails short and clean to prevent fungal infection in the nails.
Take antibiotics as prescribed because overuse of antibiotics for too long can promote the overgrowth of yeast in your body that can cause an infection.
Avoid sharing your sporting equipment, towels, or other personal items.
If your work requires you to work in the soil, make sure to wear protective clothing, like gloves, boots, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Wear an N95 mask to avoid breathing in harmful fungus.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)