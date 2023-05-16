Hypertension Drugs Can Impact Your Skin: How to Take Better Care?

High blood pressure medication is often prescribed to help manage hypertension, but like any medication, it can cause side effects.
Most people who are diagnosed with hypertension, manage it by taking medication. While it keeps your blood pressure under control, hypertension drugs can affect your skin – from causing dryness to rashes.
FIT spoke to Indur Ramchandani, Director, Dermatology, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, Mumbai, and dermatologist Dr Maithili Kamat who help us understand how blood pressure medications impact your skin.
What are the common skin problems associated with high blood pressure medication?
Nevertheless, it is crucial to stay knowledgeable and work closely with your doctor to effectively manage any potential side effects.
The most common skin problems associated with high blood pressure medication are:
Rash: A rash is a common side effect of many medications, including HBP drugs. It can appear as small red bumps, hives, or patches of red, irritated skin.
Photosensitivity: Some HBP medications can make the skin more sensitive to sunlight, which can cause sunburn or rash.
Eczema: Eczema is a skin condition characterized by dry, itchy, and inflamed skin. It can be triggered by some HBP medications.
Angioedema: Angioedema is a swelling of the deep layers of the skin, often around the face and neck. It can be a rare but serious side effect of some HBP medications.
Which high blood pressure medications are more likely to cause skin problems?
Diuretics: Also known as water pills, these medications help reduce blood pressure by increasing urine output. Diuretics can cause skin rash, hives, and photosensitivity (sensitivity to sunlight).
ACE inhibitors: These medications help relax blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow through them. ACE inhibitors can cause skin rash and itching.
Beta-blockers: These medications help slow down the heart rate and reduce the workload on the heart. Beta-blockers can cause skin rash, hives, and photosensitivity.
Calcium channel blockers: These medications help relax blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow through them. Calcium channel blockers can cause skin rash and itching.
What should one do if they experience skin problems while taking high blood pressure medication?
If you experience skin problems while taking high blood pressure medication, it is important to speak to your doctor.
Additionally, here are some tips to help manage skin problems caused by high blood pressure medication:
Avoid sun exposure during peak hours (10 am to 4 pm) and wear protective clothing when outside.
Use a broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.
Avoid hot showers or baths and use lukewarm water instead.
Use gentle, fragrance-free soaps and moisturisers.
Avoid scratching or picking at skin rash or hives.
Is it possible to prevent skin problems while taking high blood pressure medication?
Dr Maithili says, "While you may not be able to completely prevent skin problems while taking high blood pressure medication, there are some things you can do to minimize your risk."
These include:
Always take your medication as prescribed and never adjust your dosage without consulting your doctor.
Inform your doctor if you have a history of skin problems or allergies.
Inform your doctor if you are taking any other medications or supplements that may interact with your high blood pressure medication.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine.
Eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.
In conclusion, high blood pressure medication can cause skin problems as a side effect.
"It's important to stay informed about the types of medication that can cause skin problems, as well as the symptoms, management, and prevention of these issues," Dr Indur says.
By working closely with your doctor and taking proactive steps to manage your blood pressure and skin health, you can reduce your risk of serious health problems and enjoy a better quality of life.
