10 New Year`s Eve Party or Celebration Ideas to Welcome 2023

Here are a few ideas to welcome new year 2023
A new year is around the corner and we all are enthusiastically waiting to welcome the new year 2023. There are plenty of plans people make for their new year. Your plans may include vacations to your favorite place, booking dinner tables at your favorite restaurant, organizing parties with friends and family, or chilling at home doing your favorite pastime things.
Whatever your plan may be, make sure it is yours and you are happy. If you still haven't planned anything, we are here with a list of things you can do with your friends or family. Make sure you welcome the new year with a bang and bid adieu to this year with a warm smile and celebrations.
1. Drinks Party: Why wait in line for your favorite drink in a crowded bar at an overpriced restaurant when you can learn to make drinks at your home within your comfort zone? You can get mixers, fruit juicers, beer, wine, whiskey, and other drinks to make your own cocktails and mocktails. Every member can get a chance to prepare their drink along with a few snacks and music.
2. Game Boards party: Why plan an adventurous day on new year's eve or go out to have fun with your friends or partner when you can have fun at home? Refresh our childhood memories with a few board games at home. You can bring out all- monopoly, ludo, twisters, etc. No game will be too long or too silly for a new year's party.
3. Binge-watch shows: Every sibling group or girl gang has a set of favorite shows they are never tired of discussing. Why not dress like the favorite characters of the show and binge-watch their favorite episodes together?
4. Dance party: A dance party is a simple yet most favorite thing to do for any special occasion and what special day than new year's eve to dance it out all? You can get a playlist with your favorite music and have a dancing night. You can organize face-offs, dance numbers, and group dance to keep the fun alive all night.
5. Spend the night cooking: What better way to spend some quality time with your partner or girl gang than cooking? You can bake or prepare pizzas, kinds of pasta, and other favorite dishes together. You can enjoy the food later at night with a few drinks, a movie, and lots of gossip. This night will definitely be a night you will remember for a lifetime.
6. Set up the Barbeque: What better way than lighting up the barbeque to enjoy your favorite grills and platters? There are various types of barbeque equipment available online within your budget. You just need equipment and good-quality coal to get the party started. Non-vegetarians can have pork, chicken legs, or chicken breasts while vegetarians can have onions, paneer, tofu, capsicum, etc.
7. Karaoke: Karaoke with your close ones is another best idea for a low-key New Year’s party at home. You need nothing for this party but just a well-functioning record player. You can sing aloud your favorite songs, try singing in weird voices, it can be quite fun. You could even host games like fun playful Indian Idol auditions or shows and keep passing comic comments on each other's performances.
8. Photo shoot with fun-quirky props: In this age of social media, we all love clicking pictures and putting them out on our accounts. So, why not have an aesthetic or fun photo shoot at home with all the setup, and fun- quirky props for this New Year’s Eve? You can use the New Year-themed props that are easily available at stores or online.
9. Organize a house party: If you do not want to sit and do something specific but spend the new year's eve socializing and meeting new people. organize a fun new year party at a nearby retaurant or your terrace and set up a number of guests while asking your friends to bring in a few new people apt for your group. You can do fun things together and end the year on a good note.
10. You can spend quality time with yourself: yes, you heard that right. You don't have to meet new people or socialize with your friends and family. You can look down your year and how you spent the maximum time, what did you achieve to have a clarity what would you next year goals be. You can also write it all down to have a record of it.
