Happy New Year! 2023 Could Be Among Earth's Hottest Years on Record

A man drinks water from a polybag to quench his thirst on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. Image for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan)
As per a forecast released by the UK Met Office, 2023 is predicted to be one of the hottest on record, with global temperatures averaging around 1.2°C above pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels.
At present, the hottest year in observational record was 2016 – a year that saw an ‘El Niño’ climate pattern in the Pacific that peaked temperatures globally.
"The global temperature over the last three years has been influenced by the effect of a prolonged – where cooler than average sea-surface temperatures occur in the tropical Pacific. La Niña has a temporary cooling effect on global average temperature," said the Met Office’s Dr Nick Dunstone, who has led the 2023 global temperature forecast.
Dunstone explained further:
In 2021, the Met Office had predicted that 2022’s global temperature would be between 0.97°C and 1.2°C above pre-industrial levels.
Data from January to October indicates the temperature was about 1.16°C above the pre-industrial era.
