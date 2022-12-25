Pics: Khushi, Janhvi & Others Attend Anil Kapoor's Birthday Party

Anil Kapoor hosted his birthday bash on 24 December.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday on 24 December at his residence in Mumbai. The veteran actor looked dashing in a black ensemble. The Kapoor sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya attended Anil's birthday party. Anshula opted for a red dress, Janhvi looked stunning in a silver short dress, while Khushi and Shanaya wore yellow and white bodycon outfits, respectively.
Boney Kapoor at Anil Kapoor's 66th birthday party.
Khushi Kapoor at the party.
Masaba Gupta was among the guests.
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan.
Harshvardhan Kapoor strikes a pose.
Anil Kapoor with Jackie Shroff.
Anil Kapoor cuts the birthday cake.
