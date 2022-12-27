10 Best Places To Celebrate New Year In Delhi-NCR

Happy new year 2023
(Image: iStock)
New year's eve is near and so are your plans to spend the last day and the coming year with your friends and family. If you have no plans or you couldn't think of what to do and where to go for this year's new year celebration, we have curated a list for the people in Delhi NCR.
New Year is right around the corner and the capital city is all ready to celebrate this night with great food, great events, and parties. New Year parties in New Delhi are extravagant and this year will be no different.
Here's a list of places to celebrate the new year in Delhi-NCR with your friends and family.
1. Radisson Blu MBD Hotel is located in Sector 18, Noida. If you want to be a part of the top New year parties of 2023, make sure you have a table booked at the Radisson Blu MBD hotel. The top parties in Noida occasionally take place at this hotel and they have top international music, shows, cuisine, and beverages. This is a great party place for people of all age.
2. Piano Man Jazz Club in Safdarjung is one of the most popular places in Delhi-NCR which is also a great dining option for people who wish to celebrate the new year 2023 with live music and amazing food. This place always has a live band performing for its customers and the place is open from 12 noon to 12 midnight.
3. Smaaash Carnival in DLF mall of India, Noida is one of the world-class entertainment and sports arenas in India. People will have a fun time at a place that provides a mix of dining, games, and partying experience under one roof. 'Smaaash’ is a fun popular haunt for those looking to cool down. This sprawling casual restaurant comes with a gaming arcade fitted with everything from, a bowling alley to video games for kids.
4. Connaught Place is the hub of central Delhi and there's no one who doesn't know about the locality. It is a great place for shopping and having a variety of food without having to travel to long distances. It has a fine market and restaurant chains for the new year's celebration. You can enjoy shopping in the market and experience the beautiful restaurants and clubs offering all types of delicacies and drinks you would like to have for a fun new year.
5. Hauz Khas is located near South Delhi and it captures the heritage with the historical aspect of the place. This is also a great place for partying and it is surrounded by scenic historic beauty and IIT and AIIMS. Hauz Khas also has some of the best restaurants and clubs in Delhi. it is a great place to experience stand-up comedy and art-based clubs.
6. Molecule in Green Park has planned the party of the year and it will be filled with soothing Sufi Mehfil by the famous Sufi bands called Ali brothers. The party will be spread across the indoor main room and it will be the biggest terrace party with DJ. You will get the best selection of unlimited food and drinks this New Year’s Eve with the best Pan Asian cuisine and drinks.
7. Signature Cafe in Majnu ka Tila is the best new year's plan if you want to spend a chill evening with friends and bid the year adieu with entertaining live music. The café is full of cheery Xmas decorations and the European food will make you feel like you are in a European Christmas market. The Cafe has curated dishes like carbonara pizza, prawn tempura sushi, and special desserts to make your new year eve's even more special.
8. Dramz is ready to host the most eventful and dramaziest party for their folks, You can head to this spot near Qutub Minar for New Year’s Eve with fantastic costumes, mesmerizing interiors, and an open-air dance floor. The Disco Dance Party By The Qutub may feature DJ Nik and DJ Henry thus don't be late to book a space today and bag the early bird offers that include snacks, unlimited alcohol and an all-area access pass.
9. Clue is situated in the Punjabi Bagh and is known for the wildest Christmas and new year parties in town. Clue Lounge & Bar is all set with the magical spirit of December. Let loose and come here to celebrate with your friends and family. You will have a chance to vibe with live music on the open terrace while the DJ plays incredible Bollywood and Punjabi playlists.
10. Ministry of Sound, Noida: If you want to make your Christmas night a memorable one, head over to Noida’s first Microbrewery to enjoy a soul-satisfying meal with authentic and freshly-crafted and brewed German beer, along with a few cocktails with live music. DJ will make your night even more memorable with the best mashups. Get ready to have the finest beers and heavenly food with your friends and family.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)