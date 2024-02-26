10 Leap Year Traditions and Superstitions Followed Around the World

Leap Year Traditions
(Image: iStock)
Every four years, a quirk of the earth’s orbit gives us an extra day, 29 February. Every four years, anyone born on 29 February, known as 'leaplings' gets to celebrate their true birthday, given that 2024 is a leap year. On this extra leap day, there are certain customs as well as some more quirky superstitions that have stood the test of time. In some cultures, leap years represent opportunity whereas in other cultures the leap days, months and in some cases, whole leap years are considered bad luck, and avoidance tactics are deployed to try and reverse any ill fortune. Leap years continue to be a source of fascination for many.
1. Women, instead of men, can “do” the proposing
In today's modern world, women are free to propose to their partner whenever and however they want to. However, for centuries the role of proposing was solely reserved for men except on leap days when women could defy gender roles and get down on one knee for their partners.
The tradition was first conceived in Fifth century Ireland when Saint Bridget once asked Saint Patrick that women should be allowed to propose since men were too slow to do so. He then suggested that women are allowed to propose one day every four years thanks to Bridget’s convincing.
2. Women may don scarlet-hued petticoats
Proposing on an auspicious day like the leap day comes with a specific wardrobe. In Scotland, women who choose to partake in Bachelor's Day shenanigans must wear a red petticoat under their dress. The specific color is believed to capture the attention of a man and ensure great success.
3. Rejecting a leap day proposal may result in penalties
Queen Margaret of Scotland passed a law in 1288 stating that any man who refuses a leap day proposal must pay a fine anywhere between £1 to a silk gown. In addition, refusing a leap day proposal also comes with several punishments elsewhere in the world. In Denmark, men who choose to stay single must give the rejected woman 12 pairs of gloves, enough to hide the shame that she has no ring to flaunt. In Finland, the men must provide the woman with enough fabric to sew a skirt.
4. Leap day is considered bad luck in some countries
According to Greek traditions, it is unlucky to get married during a leap year especially on leap day because it is believed to end in divorce. In Scotland, there is a belief that those who are born on leap day will live a life of untold suffering. In general, leap year is also said to be a doomed year for farmers.
5. Aging Taiwanese parents get a special meal
In Taiwan, leap years are also considered unlucky because many believe that elderly parents are more likely to die every four years. And to help promote longevity, married daughters must return home during the leap year with pig trotter noodles for their parents. The noodle dish is believed to wish aging parents good health and good fortune.
6. A women-only May Day tradition
There is a longtime tradition in Germany’s Rhineland according to which young boys place a small birch tree adorned with ribbons on the doorstep of their crush. Taking place on the eve of May Day the annual festivities are commonly carried out by boys. However, during leap years, the roles are reversed with only women dancing around the maypole, whereas in other years men can also participate.
7. Whales are particularly lucky
In a province in northern Italy, Reggio Emilia, a leap year is commonly known as l’ann d’ la baleina or the whale’s year. Italians in this region believe that whales give birth only during leap years.
8. Read the La Bougie du Sapeur newspaper
In France, there is a newspaper that comes out every four years on 29th February. The newspaper, La Bougie du Sapeur, which translates as Sapper's Candle, is named after a leapling character from an old French comic strip. The newspaper has been running since 1980 and remains extremely popular and on its publication day, it outsells the national papers.
9. Leaper's festival in the USA
In the USA, the New Mexico town of Anthony has declared itself the Leap Year Capital of the World. Every four years, ‘Leapers’, people born on 29 February gather here to celebrate their rare birth date. Leapers from as far away as Australia and Europe all gather at the Sombra Antigua Vineyard and Winery for a ‘Mix and Mingle’, which is the highlight of the celebrations. Leapers and their plus ones get in for free but everyone has to pay for their buffet and wine.
10. Leap Day Cocktail
29 February is the perfect occasion to raise a toast to the leap year with a specific Leap Day Cocktail. It was invented in 1928 by Harry Craddock, a bartender at The Savoy in London. It is considered the colorful cousin of the Martini. Made of Grand Marnier, sweet vermouth, gin, and a dash of lemon juice, it is a bittersweet concoction that captures the ethereal nature of this bizarre day perfectly.
