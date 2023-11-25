International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: History & Theme

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2023: Know the history here.
Violence against women is a serious problem across the globe. Be it domestic violence, sexual violence or murder, women have to battle a lot of problems. They live in constant fear of abuse everywhere in the world. International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women helps us to talk more about the abuse and torture faced by women. As the world is moving on, we should create a safe space for all genders. Women should feel safe.
It is high time that we come together and eliminate all kinds of violence against women. We celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women every year to create awareness about this global problem. It is important to talk more about the ways to stop this violence and make sure that women feel free to talk about their problems.
Here is the history and significance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women that you should know. On this day, we should talk more about women's rights and how they can feel safe against all forms of violence.
We should all try to take part in the programs and activities that talk about women's safety. It is crucial to encourage women around us to talk about the injustice they have to face in all fields, be it at home or work.
In 1979, the UN General Assembly accepted the Convention of the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, however, the problem of violence against women still existed.
In 2008, various steps were taken to increase public awareness and policymaking to stop the violence across the globe. Since 1981, women's rights activists have been celebrating International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November.
The theme for this year focuses on the need for funding prevention strategies to stop violence against women.
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is celebrated to create awareness of the different types of violence faced by women at different stages in life.
We must explore ways to end this violence and make sure that women can live freely. On this day, one should provide support and confidence to all those women who have survived violence. They must focus on living a normal life.
