Important Days in March 2024: Full List of National and International Events

The third month of the year 'March' is almost here, and most people will be excited because it marks the arrival of Spring season in many countries of the world. Like every month, there are also some important national and international events in the month of March 2024 that every one must know.

The name of the March month has an interesting history. It has been derived from the word 'Martius', and was named after a Roman God known as 'Mars'. March is the third month in both Julian and Gregorian Calendar. This year, people will witness some important festivals and events like International Women's Day, Mahashivratri, Holi, Ramadan, World Consumer Rights Day, and more. Let us check out the full list of events and festivals in March 2024 below.