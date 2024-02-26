Important Days in March 2024: Full List of National and International Events

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Lifestyle Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Important Days in March 2024: Full List of National and International Events

Important Days in March 2024: List of National and International Events.

The third month of the year 'March' is almost here, and most people will be excited because it marks the arrival of Spring season in many countries of the world. Like every month, there are also some important national and international events in the month of March 2024 that every one must know.

The name of the March month has an interesting history. It has been derived from the word 'Martius', and was named after a Roman God known as 'Mars'. March is the third month in both Julian and Gregorian Calendar. This year, people will witness some important festivals and events like International Women's Day, Mahashivratri, Holi, Ramadan, World Consumer Rights Day, and more. Let us check out the full list of events and festivals in March 2024 below.

National and International Events in March 2024

Here is the full list of National and International Events in March 2024.

1 March 2024

  • International Wheelchair Day

  • World Civil Defence Day

  • Global Day of Unplugging

  • Zero Discrimination Day

  • Share a Smile Day

  • St. David's Day

  • Self Injury Awareness Day

  • World Compliment Day

  • Mountain Hare Day

  • Plan a Solo Vacation Day

2 March 2024

  • James Ronald Webster Day

  • Toddle Waddle

  • Dr. Seuss Day

  • International Rescue Cat Day

  • Open Data Day

3 March 2024

  • World Wildlife Day

  • World Hearing Day

  • International Irish Whiskey Day

  • Fun Facts About Names Day

  • Global Omega-3 Day

  • Namesake Day

4 March 2024

  • National Safety Day

  • World Tennis Day

  • Do Something Day

  • Marching Band Day

  • Toy Soldier Day

  • International Scrapbooking Industry Day

  • World Obesity Day

5 March 2024

  • St. Piran's Day

  • Unique Names Day

  • Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day

6 March 2024

  • Hospitality Workers in Healthcare Day

  • National Frozen Food Day

  • National Dentist's Day

  • National Oreo Cookie Day

7 March 2024

  • World Book Day

  • Plant Power Day

  • Name Tag Day

  • Alexander Graham Bell Day

8 March 2024

  • International Women's Day

  • International Grant Professionals Day

  • Be Nasty Day

  • Maha Shivaratri

9 March 2024

  • No Smoking Day

  • Made in UK Day

  • Panic Day

10 March 2024

  • CISF Raising Day

  • National Mario Day

  • Ramadan

  • International Day of Awesomeness

  • International Wig Day

  • International Bagpipe Day

11 March 2024

  • World Plumbing Day

  • National Dream Day

  • National No Smoking Day

  • Commonwealth Day

12 March 2024

  • Mauritius Day

  • Ramakrishna Jayanti

  • National Girl Scout Day

  • Alloimmunization and HDFN Day

  • National Working Moms Day

  • National Plant a Flower Day

  • International Fanny Pack Day

13 March 2024

  • National K9 Veterans Day

  • National Jewel Day

  • National Samaritan Day

14 March 2024

  • Professional Speakers Celebration Day

  • Popcorn Lover's Day

  • White Day

  • International Ask a Question Day

  • National Pi Day

  • International Day for Action of Rivers

  • Science Education Day

  • International Day of Mathematics

  • World Kidney Day

  • Legal Assistance Day

  • Moth-er Day

15 March 2024

  • World Consumer Rights Day

  • Red Nose Day

  • World Contact Day

  • World Sleep Day

  • True Confessions Day

  • Buzzards Day

  • World Speech Day

16 March 2024

  • National Vaccination Day

  • National Panda Day

  • St. Urho's Day

  • National Freedom of Information Day

17 March 2024

  • Saint Patrick's Day

  • National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day

18 March 2024

  • Ordnance Factories Day 

  • Global Recycling Day

  • Companies That Care Day

  • Forgive Mom & Dad Day

  • National Biodiesel Day

19 March 2024

  • World Social Work Day

  • International Client's Day

  • National Poultry Day

  • International Read To Me Day

20 March 2024

  • International Day of Happiness

  • World Sparrow Day

  • International Data Center Day

  • French Language Day

  • World Storytelling Day

  • Hufflepuff Pride Day

  • Alien Abduction Day

21 March 2024

  • International Day of Forests

  • World Down Syndrome Day

  • World Poetry Day

  • International Color Day

  • International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

  • World Puppetry Day

  • World Vermouth Day

  • International Fragrance Day

  • World Tattoo Day

  • Harmony Day

  • Tiramisu Day

22 March 2024

  • World Water Day

  • National Goof Off Day

  • As Young As You Feel Day

  • Gryffindor Pride Day

23 March 2024

  • World Meteorological Day

  • World Bear Day

  • Atheist Day

  • National Puppy Day

24 March 2024

  • World Tuberculosis Day

  • Flatmate's Day

  • National Cocktail Day

25 March 2024

  • International Day of the Unborn Child

  • International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members

  • Pecan Day

  • Holi

  • Greek Independence Day

  • International Waffle Day

  • Tolkien Reading Day

26 March 2024

  • Purple Day of Epilepsy

  • Live Long and Prosper Day

  • Good Hair Day

27 March 2024

  • World Theatre Day

  • International Whiskey Day

  • Manatee Appreciation Day

  • International Scribble Day

28 March 2024

  • Major League Opening Day

  • Wear a Hat Day

  • International Women in Music Day

  • Respect Your Cat Day

29 March 2024

  • National Smoke and Mirrors Day

  • International Mermaid Day

  • World Piano Day

  • Good Friday

  • Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day

30 March 2024

  • Black Saturday

  • National Doctor's Day

  • National Pencil Day

  • Earth Hour

  • World TB-303 Appreciation Day

31 March 2024

  • Easter

  • Eiffel Tower Day

  • World Backup Day

  • International Transgender Day of Visibility

