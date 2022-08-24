SSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies For Grade C, D Stenographer; Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified about recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted).

Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of the SSC – ssc.nic.in.

The registration process has already begun and will end on 5 September 2022. The exam will be conducted in the online or computer-based mode. The exam will be conducted in November 2022.

Let's have a look at the important dates, eligibility criteria, and other details here.