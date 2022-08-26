BSNL Recruitment 2022: 100 Apprentice Technical, Non-Technical Posts Available

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL), Karnataka Circle has released a notification regarding the Apprentice Technical, Non-Technical Recruitment process for 100 vacant posts at BSNL.

Interested candidates can apply for the Apprentice (technical, non-technical) posts on the official website – https://www.bsnl.co.in – through an online application form. The application process began on 22 August and will end on 29 August 2022.

Let's have a look at the eligibility criteria, important dates, vacancy details, salary, and more. There is no application fee to apply for the recruitment drive.