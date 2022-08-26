BSNL Recruitment 2022: 100 Apprentice Technical, Non-Technical Posts Available

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019BSNL Recruitment 2022: 100 Apprentice Technical, Non-Technical Posts Available

Check the age limit and educational qualification before applying for the BSNL Recruitment drive 2022.
Shivangani Singh
Jobs
Published:

BSNL's recruitment drive is being held to fill in 100 posts in the organization, details here.

| (Photo Courtesy: BSNL Portal)
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL), Karnataka Circle has released a notification regarding the Apprentice Technical, Non-Technical Recruitment process for 100 vacant posts at BSNL.

Interested candidates can apply for the Apprentice (technical, non-technical) posts on the official website – https://www.bsnl.co.in – through an online application form. The application process began on 22 August and will end on 29 August 2022.

Let's have a look at the eligibility criteria, important dates, vacancy details, salary, and more. There is no application fee to apply for the recruitment drive.

BSNL Apprentice (Technical, Non-Technical): Vacancy

  • Graduate apprentice- 39

  • Technician apprentice- 61

BSNL Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

  • Starting date of the application submission- 22 August

  • Last date to register on the NATS portal- 29 August

  • Last date to submit the application- 30 August

  • Certificate verification- 5 September

  • Interview date- Not yet known

BSNL Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

  • As per apprenticeship rules

  • Age Relaxation- SC/ ST /OBC candidates relaxation as per government rules.

BSNL Recruitment 2022: Salary

  • Graduate apprentice- Rs 9,000

  • Technician (diploma) apprentice- Rs 8,000

BSNL Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Certificate/degree of diploma, graduation, or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institute/board.

