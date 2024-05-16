UPSC CDS II 2024 Application Begins for 459 Vacancies: How to Apply; Check Dates

UPSC CDS II 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially invited applications for the UPSC Combined Defence Service Examination (II) 2024. One should note that the UPSC CDS II 2024 application is taking place on the official website - upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to fill out the form soon. You must submit the registration form within the deadline to sit for the UPSC CDS II exam. The important dates are mentioned online.

The UPSC CDS II 2024 application process is taking place online only. You can go through the vacancy details, eligibility, registration dates, and application fee on the website - upsc.gov.in. Registered candidates should keep updating the website to know the latest information about the UPSC CDS II exam. All the details will be updated online by the commission for interested candidates.