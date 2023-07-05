UPSC CDS 2 2023 Merit List Declared on upsc.gov.in; Know Steps to Download Here

The UPSC CDS 2 2023 Merit List is released on the official website for candidates.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the UPSC CDS 2 2023 merit list on the website for concerned candidates. Candidates who were waiting to check the list of selected candidates must download the UPSC CDS 2 2023 merit list from the website - upsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the candidates who appeared for the UPSC SSB (Staff Selection Board) interviews can finally go through the final merit list on the website to see if they have been selected.
The UPSC CDS 2 2023 merit list is prepared based on the CDS 2 exam 2022 and the interviews. All concerned candidates who appeared for the exam and the interview must go through the merit list on the website - upsc.gov.in carefully to see if their names are present. One should check the details properly.
To know more about the merit list and the other important announcements, you have to go through the details on the official website of UPSC. The commission announces every detail on its site so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.
As per the latest official details stated on the notice, around 302 candidates have qualified for the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2022. One should check the UPSC CDS 2 2023 merit list online to see if their name is present.
It is important to note that the shortlisted candidates' names will be confirmed only after the Army Head Quarters completes the verification process.
Let's take a look at the simple steps you must follow to download the UPSC CDS 2 2023 merit list released online:
Visit the website - upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states UPSC CDS 2 Merit List on the homepage.
The PDF file will open on your device when you click on the link.
Go through the names and personal details mentioned in the PDF.
Download the CDS 2 2023 merit list from the website for future reference.
(Written with inputs from Times Now News.)
