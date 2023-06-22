ADVERTISEMENT
Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023 Released At 11thadmission.org.in

Check the date, website, and steps to download the Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023 Released At 11thadmission.org.in
School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra FYJC 2023 merit list. This is the first merit list and the candidates who registered for the class 11 online admission process for the 2022-23 academic year can check the allotment list on the official website- 11thadmission.org.in.

The students who received the seats for Class 11 will have to confirm their admission between 21-24 June 2023. The allotment lists have been released for all regions- Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati.

Below are the steps to check the region-wise results.

How to Download the Maharashtra FYJC 1st Merit List 2023?

  • Visit the official website of FYJC at 11thadmission.org.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the region.

  • A new page will open with the allotment list link on the taskbar.

  • Click on the link and a new page will pop up.

  • Enter the required credentials and submit.

  • The allotment result list will appear on the screen.

  • Check the merit list carefully and download the page.

  • You can keep a hard copy for future use.

