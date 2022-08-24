UPSC Introduces One-Time Registration Facility: How To Apply; Check Details Here

Know in detail about the UPSC One-Time Registration (OTR) facility.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially begun a one-time registration (OTR) facility for government job aspirants. As per the OTR facility, the aspirants do not have to fill in their basic details every time they wish to apply for different government recruitment examinations, instead they can register themselves on the OTR platform by providing the information.
A senior official on Wednesday, 24 August, said "A large number of aspirants apply for a host of examinations conducted by the UPSC throughout the year to select officers for different central government departments/organisations. The OTR platform will help them in saving time and make the application process more easy.”
With the OTR facility, once the application process of a job aspirant is completed, the information will remain locked securely in UPSC's servers.
The government job aspirants do not have to sit and fill in their basic information every time they apply for an exam, if they store their information via the OTR facility.
Candidates should make sure that the information they enter in the OTR is correct. They should also read the instructions about the "one-time registration" facility carefully before filling in the details.
Follow these steps to apply for the OTR facility:
Go to the official website – upsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC on the homepage.
A new page will open on the device.
Enter the required information such as the email id, password, and the verification code.
Now keep following the steps as advised.
Once you complete the registration process, your information will be stored for future use.
Make sure that the details you enter are correct and verify them with your documents before submitting.