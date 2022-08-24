UPSC Introduces One-Time Registration Facility: How To Apply; Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially begun a one-time registration (OTR) facility for government job aspirants. As per the OTR facility, the aspirants do not have to fill in their basic details every time they wish to apply for different government recruitment examinations, instead they can register themselves on the OTR platform by providing the information.

A senior official on Wednesday, 24 August, said "A large number of aspirants apply for a host of examinations conducted by the UPSC throughout the year to select officers for different central government departments/organisations. The OTR platform will help them in saving time and make the application process more easy.”