UPSC CDS II 2022 Result Declared: Check Official Website; How to Download Here

UPSC CDS II 2022 Result is released on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the results of Combined Defence Services II (CDS) 2022 for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. One has to visit the official website to check and download the UPSC CDS II 2022 Result that has already been declared. The website that the candidates should visit to download their respective results is upsc.gov.in. It contains all the latest updates so interested candidates can take a look at them.
Candidates are requested to check and download the UPSC CDS II 2022 Result soon from the official website - upsc.gov.in. The direct link to the result page is available on the homepage so the candidates can find it easily. They must check the details on the result carefully after downloading it from the official website of the commission.
Candidates should keep their login details handy while downloading the UPSC CDS II 2022 Result. They can check the latest details on the website before downloading their respective results.
As per the latest official details available from the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), approximately 6,658 candidates qualified for the written examination of the CDS II in 2022.
The ones who have qualified for the exam are now eligible to appear for the interviews conducted by the Service Selection Board (SSB). Candidates who have not checked their scores must download the result soon.
Here are the simple steps that all the candidates should follow to download the UPSC CDS II 2022 Result online:
Go to the official website - upsc.gov.in.
Click on the "What's New" tab available on the homepage of the site.
Tap on the option that says "Written Result (with name): Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2022".
The UPSC CDS II 2022 merit list will display on your screen.
Download the merit list from the website and check the details carefully.
Take a printout of the same if required.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)