UPSC NDA, NA II Result 2022 Declared How To Check – Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the National Defence Academy (NDA) Naval Academy (NA) 2 Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA, NA II Written Exam 2022 can now check their results from the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Candidates must remember that the UPSC NDA and NA Exam 2 was held by the concerned authorities on Sunday, 4 September 2022. The result has been announced by UPSC now and candidates can check their scores by following the steps mentioned below.