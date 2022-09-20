UPSC NDA, NA II Result 2022 Declared How To Check – Direct Link Here
UPSC has declared the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Written Examination (II) Result 2022.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the National Defence Academy (NDA) Naval Academy (NA) 2 Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC NDA, NA II Written Exam 2022 can now check their results from the official website – upsc.gov.in.
Candidates must remember that the UPSC NDA and NA Exam 2 was held by the concerned authorities on Sunday, 4 September 2022. The result has been announced by UPSC now and candidates can check their scores by following the steps mentioned below.
According to the official notice, candidates who cleared the UPSC NDA & NA Written Exam II are now eligible to an interview that will be held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the army, navy and air force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 150th Course and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), starting from 2 July 2023.
National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Written Examination (II) Result 2022: How To Check
Go to the official website (upsc.gov.in)
On the home page, go to the 'What's New' section and search for the direct result link
Click on the direct result link that reads "National Defence Academy and Naval Academy II Written Exam Result 2022"
Once you click on the link, a PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen
Click on the PDF file and search for the roll numbers of all the successful candidates
Check your result by searching for your roll number from the result list
Download and save a copy of the results for future reference
