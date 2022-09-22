IBPS Clerk Result 2022 Declared for Prelims Exam, Steps To Download Scorecard
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Here's the direct link to download the scorecard.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: IBPS (Institute of Banking Personnel Selection) has declared the Clerk Prelims Result 2022 on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who appeared in the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 can download and check the scorecard by using their personal login credentials. The direct result link for the IBPS CRP-Clerk-XII will be available on the website from Wednesday, 21 September to Tuesday, 27 September 2022.
Candidates must remember that the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 has been announced for the exam that was conducted recently for 6,035 clerk posts across different examination centres of the country. Following are the steps to download and check the scorecard.
Candidates who will successfully clear the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2022 will be eligible for Prelims examination that will be held likely in the month of October. The provisional seat allotment process is expected to start next year, probably April 2023.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Steps To Download and Check the Scorecard
Candidates who want to download and check their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Scorecard 2022 must follow the below-mentioned steps:
Go to the official website, IBPS at ibps.in.
On the homepage, search for the direct result link under latest notifications.
Click on the direct IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2022 link.
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your personal login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result will be appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully and download the scorecard.
Print out a copy of the same for further reference.
