Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for Clerk, Stenographer & Other Posts

Bihar Civil Court recruitment for 7692 posts
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar Civil Court has announced the opening of the online application process for recruitment for the posts of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can apply though the official website at districts.ecourts.gov.in. The Bihar Civil Recruitment applications will be open till 20 October.
Applicants can check the individual advertisements at the official websites.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total 7,692 vacancies at Bihar Civil Courts.
Clerk: 3325
Stenographer: 1562
Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: 1132
Peon/Orderly: 1673
The candidates who wish to apply for the clerk posts must be between 21 to 37 if they are male and between 21 to 40 if they are females.
For the posts of stenographer, men between the age of 21 to 37 can apply while women between the age of 21 to 40 can apply for the same with a Bachelor's degree or certificate in stenography.
If you wish to apply for the posts of Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer, men between the ages of 21 to 37 and women from 21 to 40 can apply if they hold a Bachelor's degree with a certificate in English and Hindi typing.
The candidates must be between the age of 18 to 37 (male) and between 21 to 40 (female). They must have passed class 10.
For Clerk, Stenographer, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer: Rs 800 (General/EWS/BC/EBC), Rs 600 (SC/ST/PWD).
For Peon/Orderly: Rs 600 (General/EWS/BC/EBC), Rs 300 (SC/ST/PWD)
Clerk, Peon, Court Reader: Preliminary Test, written test, interview.
Stenographer: Preliminary Test, written test, steno test, and viva voce
Visit the official website at districts.ecourts.gov.in
On the home page, click on 'States' -'Bihar'- 'Patna'- 'Recruitment'
Click on the link for Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader to apply for the posts.
Register yourself and fill up all the required details.
Upload the required documents, pay the fees, and submit the form.
Download the form and keep a hard copy of the same.
