Bihar Civil Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for Clerk, Stenographer & Other Posts

The Bihar Civil Court has announced the opening of the online application process for recruitment for the posts of Clerk, Stenographer, Peon/Orderly, and Court Reader-cum-Deposition Writer. Interested candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies can apply though the official website at districts.ecourts.gov.in. The Bihar Civil Recruitment applications will be open till 20 October.

Applicants can check the individual advertisements at the official websites.