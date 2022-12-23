TSPSC Recruitment Notification for 207 Posts Released: Check Details and Dates

TSPSC recruitment notification is released on the website for interested candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) officially issued two direct recruitment notifications on Thursday, 22 December, for a total of 207 vacancies. It includes 185 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class A and B) posts and 22 Horticulture Officer posts. Interested candidates can take a look at the TSPSC recruitment notification on the official website - tspsc.gov.in. One must know all the latest details on the website and apply for the vacancies on time via the aforementioned website.
All the details regarding the vacancies and eligibility are available on the official website of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) - tspsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the TSPSC recruitment notification mentions that there are 207 vacancies so interested candidates should apply soon. The recruitment process is taking place online for all interested candidates so one should stay updated.
According to the official details mentioned on the TSPSC recruitment notification, the registrations for recruitment to Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts will be conducted from 30 December 2022 to 19 January 2023 till 5 pm.
Eligible candidates must take note of the registration dates and apply for the vacancies on time.
It is important to go through the eligibility criteria and then apply for the TSPSC recruitment. Candidates must check all the latest updates from the Telangana State Public Service Commission on the site.
Let's take a look at some steps that candidates should follow to apply for the TSPSC recruitment online:
Go to the website - tspsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states TSPSC recruitment registration on the homepage.
Register yourself by providing your details and then, fill out the registration form carefully.
Upload scanned copies of the documents as per measurements to complete the registration process.
Pay the TSPSC recruitment application fees online and click on submit after verifying all the details.
Download a copy of the application form for your reference.
