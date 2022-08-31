TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for 181 Posts; Details Here
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Here are all the details about the 181 Extension Officer posts.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released an official recruitment notification regarding 181 Grade 1 Extension Officer posts. The posts are for Extension Officers under the Women and Child Development departments. Candidates can apply for the posts 8 September onwards.
Before applying for the Extension Officer posts, candidates must go thorugh the official notification released on the website – tspsc.gov.in – and check all the important details like the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, application fee, age limit, last date of application submission, and more.
TSPSC Recruitment Drive for 181 Grade 1 Extension Officer Posts: Important Details
All candidates applying for the TSPSC Extension officer posts must know the following details:
Name of the posts: Extension Officer Grade 1
Total number of posts/vacancies: 181
Name of the department: Women and Child Development
Start date of registration/application submission: 8 September 2022
Last date of registration/application submission: 29 September, 5 pm
Age limit: 18 to 44 years (till 1 July 2022)
Educational qualification: 3 years bachelor's degree (graduation) from a well-recognized institution
Salary: Rs 35,720-1,04,430
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: How To Apply for the 181 Extension Officer Posts
Go to the official website – tspsc.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'new registration' section.
Complete the registration process.
Note down the login details like the application number and password.
Search the recruitment notification on the homepage.
Click on the direct link.
Enter your login details.
Submit all the required details.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
You have now successfully applied for the Extension Officer posts.
Download, save, and print out the application form for future reference.
