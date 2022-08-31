TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for 181 Posts; Details Here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) released an official recruitment notification regarding 181 Grade 1 Extension Officer posts. The posts are for Extension Officers under the Women and Child Development departments. Candidates can apply for the posts 8 September onwards.

Before applying for the Extension Officer posts, candidates must go thorugh the official notification released on the website – tspsc.gov.in – and check all the important details like the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, application fee, age limit, last date of application submission, and more.