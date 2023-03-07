TS Police SI and ASI Admit Card 2023 Declared: Check tslprb.in; How To Download

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has officially declared the admit card for the final written examinations for the posts of SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB). Candidates are requested to download the TS Police SI and ASI admit card 2023 from the official website of the recruitment board – tslprb.in. They are advised to download the hall ticket before the exam date and save a hard copy of the same.

The TS Police SI and ASI admit card 2023 is an important document that all candidates should carry to the exam hall. They will not be allowed to appear for the final written examinations for the posts of SCT SI (IT & CO) and SCT ASI (FPB) without the hall tickets. All the latest details and admit cards are available on tslprb.in.