SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key Out: Steps To Download From Direct Link Here

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2022 Released: Direct link and easy steps to download here.
(Photo: iStock)
SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of SSC Stenographer Exam for Paper 1 on the official website, ssc.nic.in along with the response sheets. Candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be objected or challenged. The objection window will be open till 28 November 2022, after which no objection will be entertained by the concerned authorities.
Candidates who have appeared in the Grade C & D Stenographer Examination Paper 1 must note down that the final answer key will be out once all the challenges against preliminary answer key will be addressed by SSC.
Let us find out the direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Paper 1 Preliminary Answer Key 2022 for Grade C and D posts.
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search on the direct answer key link that reads as "Download SSC Stenographer Preliminary Answer Key Paper 1 for Group C and D Posts".
Click on the link and a login page will show up on your screen.
Enter your personal login details as required.
The answer key will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with the given answers.
Download, save, and print a copy of answer key for future reference.
