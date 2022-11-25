SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key Out: Steps To Download From Direct Link Here

SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of SSC Stenographer Exam for Paper 1 on the official website, ssc.nic.in along with the response sheets. Candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be objected or challenged. The objection window will be open till 28 November 2022, after which no objection will be entertained by the concerned authorities.

Candidates who have appeared in the Grade C & D Stenographer Examination Paper 1 must note down that the final answer key will be out once all the challenges against preliminary answer key will be addressed by SSC.

Let us find out the direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Paper 1 Preliminary Answer Key 2022 for Grade C and D posts.