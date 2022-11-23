SSC JE Paper I Answer Key 2022 Out on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download Here

SSC JE Answer Key 2022 Released: Here are the details.
(Photo: iStock)
The answer key for the SSC JE Paper I 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on 22 November 2022. The exam was conducted for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I). Candidates who appeared for the exam have to wait no more and they can check the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The SSC paper I was conducted on 15 November 2022 at various exam centers across the country. The objection window was also opened with the release of the answer key and the candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of SSC from 22 November to 26 November 2022. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 for each question. Representations received after 6 pm on 26 November 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.
The official notice on the website states, “Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.11.2022 (06:00 PM) to 26.11.2022 (06:00 PM) on payment of INR 100/- Per Question/Answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 26.11.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”
To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps mentioned here.
You will have to visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage search and click on SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022 link available.
A new page will appear on the screen wherein the answer key will be available for the candidates.
They can check and download the answer key.
You can save and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
