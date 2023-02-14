SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021 Shortlisted Candidates List Released; Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally released the list of candidates shortlisted for document verification for the post of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021. It is important to note that the SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 list of shortlisted candidates is released on the official website. Candidates have to go to the website ssc.nic.in to check and download the list. They must check the list released recently carefully to know the candidates.

