ICG Recruitment 2023 Registration Today: Know How to Apply; Vacancy Details Here

The Indian Coast Guard is gearing up to begin the application process to fill the 255 vacancies of Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts today, Monday, 6 February 2023. Interested candidates should note that the ICG Recruitment 2023 application process will take place online only. The registration will take place on the official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in for all candidates. One must go through the details and apply for the vacancies as soon as possible on the official site.

Candidates should finish the ICG Recruitment 2023 application process within the deadline. All important details such as vacancies, application dates, fees, and eligibility criteria are mentioned on the official website - joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. One must take note of the important updates and announcements before applying for the recruitment process. It is crucial for candidates to stay updated with the announcements.