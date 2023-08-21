SSC GD Constable Result 2023 Declared: Download From ssc.nic.in; Latest Details

SSC GD Constable Result 2023 is released on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC GD Constable Result 2023 on the website for all concerned candidates. One can download the SSC GD result 2023 from the official website - ssc.nic.in. It is important to note that the final results are declared for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. One must download the result soon from the website and check the details.
The SSC GD Constable Result 2023 is declared recently for all those candidates who are patiently waiting to check their scores. You can find all the latest announcements from the commission on the site - ssc.nic.in. In case of any problems or queries, contact the officials directly as they will help to solve your doubts. The details are available online.
The SSC GD Constable result 2023 is announced on the official site so that it is easier for concerned candidates to check it. You have to check if your roll number is present in the list of shortlisted candidates.
As per the latest official details announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), approximately 49,590 vacancies are considered for allocation, However, this excludes 597 vacancies in Manipur.
You have to check the roll numbers mentioned on the result properly and verify with your roll number. Selected candidates should keep a close eye on the website to know the next recruitment steps.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the SSC GD result 2023 online:
Visit the site - ssc.nic.in.
Tap on the link that states "Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022 final result" on the homepage.
A PDF file will open on a new page when you tap on the link.
Go through the details mentioned on the PDF carefully and download it from the site.
