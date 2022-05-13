SSC GD Constable PST/PET Admit Card 2021: Released on the Website, Check Details

SSC GD Constable PST/PET Admit Card 2021 is released on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can download the hall tickets. The PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 is an important document that needs to be carried out during the examination by the students. Candidates should note that the hall tickets are available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in. They need to visit the website to download the admit card.
It is to be noted that the PST/ PET SSC GD Constable admit card has been officially released for qualified or shortlisted candidates in Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.
Now, that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the admit cards on the website, candidates are requested to check and download the PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021.
Candidates should remember that they will not be allowed to sit for the examination without the hall ticket, so it is crucial for them to download and keep a hard copy of the admit card during the exam.
For more information on the examination, candidates can check the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.
It is also to be noted that the exam will be conducted by the Nodal Force on the mentioned dates.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021:
Go to the official website of the SSC – ssc.nic.in.
Click on the link that reads PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 on the homepage.
Enter the login details correctly and click on submit.
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Download the admit card from the website and take a printout.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)