SSC GD Constable PST/PET Admit Card 2021: Released on the Website, Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can download the hall tickets. The PST/ PET SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 is an important document that needs to be carried out during the examination by the students. Candidates should note that the hall tickets are available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) – ssc.nic.in. They need to visit the website to download the admit card.