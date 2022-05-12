NEET PG 2022: IMA Urges Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Postpone Exam Date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 is scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022. However, several aspirants willing to appear for the same are demanding a deferral of the exam.

In a latest development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday, 12 May 2022, wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule NEET PG 2022.