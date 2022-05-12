NEET PG 2022: IMA Urges Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Postpone Exam Date
NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 May 2022.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 is scheduled to be held on 21 May 2022. However, several aspirants willing to appear for the same are demanding a deferral of the exam.
In a latest development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday, 12 May 2022, wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to reschedule NEET PG 2022.
IMA, in its letter, has highlighted the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling, which will effect the preparation of students who want to re-appear in the exam in 2022.
Here are some of the reasons highlighted by IMA for NEET PG 2022 postponement.
NEET PG 2021 exam was held on 01 September 2021, five month after the scheduled date.
Counselling for the same commenced from January 2022, Earlier it was scheduled to begin from October 2021.
It was further delayed due to Supreme Court's ruling of 31 March 2022, which ordered cancellation of special round of counselling for the mop-up round.
NEET PG 2021 AIQ counselling was supposed to end by March 2022, concluded on 07 May.
The above mentioned reasons leave a very small amount of time for preparation of NEET PG 2022.
"The difference between NEET PG 2022 exam date and completion of NEET PG 2021 counselling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult exam like NEET PG," reads the letter released by IMA.
All candidates must note that NEET PG 2022 exam has already been postponed once from April to May 2022, due to its clash with the counselling.
IMA has also highlighted plight of thousands of interns who are ineligible to appear for NEET PG due to delay in completion of their final exams and consequently their internships beyond eligibility criteria set for the exam.
It further urges the Health Minister to ensure the eligibility of all interns.
Supreme Court is also going to hear a petition by doctors seeking to postponed NEET PG 2022, on Friday, 13 May 2022, reported LiveLaw.
In a meeting held last month in the presence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the government stated its decision of not postponing NEET PG 2022 any further.
Check this space regularly for further updates about NEET PG 2022.
