RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Released: Download From rrbcdg.gov.in

Steps to download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit card
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam on Thursday, 5 May 2022. The admit cards have been released on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.
The board is all set to conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on 9 and 10 May 2022. The exam is being conducted for Pay Level 6 and 4 posts.
Candidates who are appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam can download the admit cards from the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB selections will be based on the Computer-Based Test.
Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board website at rrbcdg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card link.
Fill in your required details like date of birth and registration number for login.
RRB NTPC admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.
Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry their admit card along with one government-issued identity proof like an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or driving license. These documents are required for verification purposes and the candidates will not be allowed to sit for the exam without the admit cards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)