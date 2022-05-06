RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card Released: Download From rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam on Thursday, 5 May 2022. The admit cards have been released on the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The board is all set to conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on 9 and 10 May 2022. The exam is being conducted for Pay Level 6 and 4 posts.

Candidates who are appearing for the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam can download the admit cards from the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB selections will be based on the Computer-Based Test.