UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's How to Download

Download UPSC CSE prelims admit card from upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday, 10 May, released the admit card for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (CSE) 2022.

Candidates who are registered to appear for UPSC CSE 2022 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in. Last date to download admit card is 5 June, 2022.

Exam Date: UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 5 June, 2022.
How to Download UPSC CSE Admit Card 2022?

  • Visit the official website of UPSC: upsc.gov.in

  • Click on 'e-Admit Card: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022' under 'What's new' section

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Tap on 'Click Here' link

  • Click on the link under 'To Download e-Admit Card'

  • Read the instructions and proceed

  • Select an option for Login ie Registration ID/Roll number

  • Enter you Registration ID/Roll number, date of birth and captcha

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • Your UPSC CSE 2022 admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day and future use

Candidates who clear the UPSC CSE Prelims exam will be qualified for the Main exam. Shortlisted candidates will have to register for the same through Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I).

UPSC CSE mains exam will be followed by a personality test (interview).

For more details about UPSC CSE 2022, candidates are advised to check the official notification of the same.

