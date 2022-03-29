SSC GD Constable 2021 Exam Final Answer Key Released: How to Check and Download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday, 28 March 2022, released Final Answer Keys of SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021.

Results (merit list and cut off) for the Paper 1 of the exam was announced by SSC on 25 March 2022. Candidates who appeared for SSC GD Constable exam can check their results along with the final answer keys on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.