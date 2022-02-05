SSC GD Constable, MTS, CGL, CHSL, JE, Stenographer Exams Result Dates Announced
Candidates can check the SSC status report of result on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 04 February 2022 announced the result dates of SSC exams. The 'Status Report of Results' released by SSC mentions the result dates of SSC GD Constable, CGL, CHSL, MTS, JE and Stenographer recruitment exams.
Candidates who appeared for SSC recruitment exams can check the status report of results on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.
SSC GD Constable, CGL, CHSL, MTS, JE and Stenographer: Result Date
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Final Result): 15 February 2022
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 (Skill Test): 28 February 2022
Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): 28 February 2022
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2020 (Paper-II): 28 February 2022
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2019 (Skill Test): 10 March 2022
Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 (CBE): 15 April 2022
Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-II): 30 April 2022
Meanwhile, SSC, on 31 January 2022, declared the final result of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019.
"The Staff Selection Commission vide result dated 10.12.2021 had shortlisted 4003 candidates (396 Female and 3607 Male) for appearing in the Document Verification of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019," reads the official notice released by SSC.
For further updates about SSC recruitment exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.