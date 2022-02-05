SSC GD Constable, MTS, CGL, CHSL, JE, Stenographer Exams Result Dates Announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, 04 February 2022 announced the result dates of SSC exams. The 'Status Report of Results' released by SSC mentions the result dates of SSC GD Constable, CGL, CHSL, MTS, JE and Stenographer recruitment exams.

Candidates who appeared for SSC recruitment exams can check the status report of results on the official website of SSC: ssc.nic.in.