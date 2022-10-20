UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022 Expected To Be Released Soon: Easy Steps To Download

UPSSSC PET 2022: Answer key is likely to be released shortly on upsssc.gov.in. Here's how to download and check.
(Photo: iStock)
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) Answer Key 2022 is expected to be issued shortly by the concerned authorities on the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
All the candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC PET Exam 2022 can download and check the answer key easily by using their personal login credentials. This year, almost 35 lakh candidates were eligible to apply for the exam but only 25 Lakh candidates appeared for the test. This means that more than 10 lakh students skipped or did not register for the UPSSSC PET examination.
Let us know more about UPSSSC cut-off marks and steps to download the answer key.
Before releasing the UPSSSC PET Final Answer Key, the commission will issue a provisional answer key that can be challenged and objected to by the candidates if they are not satisfied with the answers mentioned in the key.
The UPSSSC PET Exam Date was 15 and 16 October 2022. The prelims exam was conducted in two shifts – morning (10 am to 12 am) and afternoon (2 pm to 5 pm). Candidates who will qualify the UPSSSC PET Prelims Exam will be eligible to appear in the Mains exam. To stay updated, candidates should visit the official website regularly.
According to several media reports, following is the UPSSSC cut-off marks for candidates belonging to different categories.
General Category: 72 to 85.
EWS: 60 to 66.
SC: 55 to 62.
OBC: 65 to 70.
ST: 48 to 53.
The official cut-off marks list by the commission is awaited. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications section.
Search the UPSSSC answer key 2022 direct link.
Click on the link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter the login credentials as required.
UPSSSC provisional answer key 2022 will show up on your computer screen.
Check the answer key carefully and raise an objection if your have any concerns.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
