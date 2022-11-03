SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 for Delhi Police Exam Released: Check Details

SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) Answer Key for Delhi Police Examination Released: Here are the details.
(Photo: iStock)
Service Selection Commission (SSC) released an official notification regarding the Head Constable (Ministerial) Answer Key for Delhi Police Examination 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the SSC Head Constable Delhi Police Exam 2022 can now download and check the tentative answer key along with response sheets from the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.
The SSC Head Constable Answer Key 2022 released is provisional and can be objected or challenged if candidates are not satisficed with the answers. The last date to object the SSC Head Constable Delhi Police Exam Answer Key is Monday, 7 November 2022, 5 pm. After the last date no objection will be entertained by the concerned officials.
Candidates who wish to raise an objection against the answer key have to pay an amount of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Once all the objections are addressed by SSC, a final answer key will be released and that will be non-objectionable.
The SSC Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Examination was held from 10 to 20 October 2022 in a CBT mode. The response sheets and tentative answer keys of the exam are now available on the SSC's website and can be accessed by the candidates by using their personal login credentials like examination roll number and password.
As of now, the commission has not revealed the result date of the Head Constable Exam. However, it is likely that the result will be declared after 7 November along with the final answer key. Check this space regularly to get the latest details.
To check the answer key and response sheets, please follow the below mentioned direct link.
[ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomescreen]
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)