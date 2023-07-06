SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key Declared: Check ssc.nic.in for Objection Dates

SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 Answer Key objection-raising last date is 6 July 2023.
The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, officially released the answer keys for the SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 examination recently. It is important to note that the SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 answer key was declared on 4 July, on the official website - ssc.nic.in. Concerned candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key if there are any. However, it is important to remember that the objections have to be submitted by the last date otherwise they will not be considered.
The SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 answer key is provisional and the final answer key will be declared later. The commission will release the final key based on the objections raised by the candidates so the process needs to be completed on time. All the important dates and details regarding the provisional key are available on ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who want to raise objections against the SSC CHSL Tier II provisional answer key should note that they have to pay a fee online. Your objection will not be considered if you do not pay the challenge fee by the last date.
As per the latest official details, the last date to raise objections against the SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 answer key is today, Thursday, 6 July 2023. It is important to note that you have time till 6 pm to submit your objections.
According to the details, concerned candidates have to pay Rs 100 per question while challenging the answer key. The notification is available online.
Let's take a look at the steps to download the SSC CHSL Tier II 2022 answer key online:
Visit the website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.
Tap on the SSC CHSL Tier II answer key link on the homepage.
A new page will open where you can read the notice and scroll down to find the answer key link.
Submit your login credentials and the answer key will display on the device.
Download it from the website to take a proper look at the details.
