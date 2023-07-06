UGC NET Answer Key 2023 May Be Released Today: Direct Link & Steps To Download

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 may be out today on 6 July. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET answer key 2023 today on Thursday, 6 July 2023. Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET examination held in the month of June can download and check their answer keys on the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The answer key will be provisional and can be challenged in case of any discrepancy. The objection window may be opened immediately after the answer key is issued by the concerned officials. Once the correction window is closed, the authorities will review all the objections and release a UGC NET final answer key, which will be non-objectionable.
The UGC NET result 2023 may be declared in the second week of August.
UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman tweeted.
Once the CSIR UGC NET June 2023 exam answer key is out, follow below steps to download and check.
Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the UGC NET Answer Key 2023.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
The answer key will show up on the screen.
Check the answers carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
