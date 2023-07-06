UGC NET Answer Key 2023 May Be Released Today: Direct Link & Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET answer key 2023 today on Thursday, 6 July 2023. Candidates who appeared in the CSIR UGC NET examination held in the month of June can download and check their answer keys on the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in or csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The answer key will be provisional and can be challenged in case of any discrepancy. The objection window may be opened immediately after the answer key is issued by the concerned officials. Once the correction window is closed, the authorities will review all the objections and release a UGC NET final answer key, which will be non-objectionable.