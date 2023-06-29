SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 Released On ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download Here

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 answer key yesterday, 28 June 2023. The candidates who appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 can check the answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. the answer key is provisional in nature and final answer key will be released soon.

Along with the tentative answer key, the Staff Selection Commission, SSC has also released the response sheet and the objection window will be opened on June 28 and students will be able to raise objections till 4 July 2023. Candidates can raise objections on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged.