SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 Released On ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download Here

Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 answer key yesterday, 28 June 2023. The candidates who appeared for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 can check the answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. the answer key is provisional in nature and final answer key will be released soon.
Along with the tentative answer key, the Staff Selection Commission, SSC has also released the response sheet and the objection window will be opened on June 28 and students will be able to raise objections till 4 July 2023. Candidates can raise objections on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged.
How To Download SSC MTS Answer Key 2023?
Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 answer key link.
A new PDF file will open with the link to download the answer key.
You can tap on the click on the link and enter the login details.
Your answer key will appear on the screen.
Check the answer key carefully and download the page.
You can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The MTS & Havaldar exam was conducted in two phases- from 2 to 19 May 2023 and from 13 to 20 June 2023. You can visit the official site of SSC for more updates on the same.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)